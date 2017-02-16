Businesses close nationwide for A Day Without Immigrants movement

(KTTC/CNN) - Several industries are taking part in "A Day Without Immigrants" Thursday. It's a nationwide movement in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The goal of the social media-born grassroots movement is to show the importance of immigrants in American society.

The effect may be sharpest on the restaurant industry, with locations across the country closing their doors, in cities like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and even New York's Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group shutting down most of its locations.

Several restaurants in the Twin Cities are taking part and closing their doors for the day. Meanwhile a rally moved through the streets of St. Paul Thursday morning.

Immigrants accounted for 7.1 million of the nation's restaurant workers in 2015, compared to 5.1 million who were native born. And in 2014, roughly 1.1 million of the industry's workers were undocumented, according to Pew Research analysis.