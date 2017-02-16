Police believe 4 teenagers linked to a burglary spree in Northwest Rochester

Police say they expect to charge four teenagers connected to a series of burglaries starting in January.

Rochester Police said officers responded to reports of more than a dozen burglaries west of Highway 52 and north of 55th Street Northwest.

The thefts occurred at homes when the owners were on vacation.

The suspects allegedly drove away from police, after stealing a car in northwest Rochester. On Wednesday, police searched the teenagers' homes and found stolen property, including jewelry, electronics and alcohol.

The suspects are teens between the ages of 16 and 18. All of them live in northwest Rochester.