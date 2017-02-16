Minnesota Sports Facility Authority CEO and chair step down - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota Sports Facility Authority CEO and chair step down

Posted:
Photo: KARE-TV Photo: KARE-TV
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

The CEO of the authority that oversees U.S. Bank Stadium has resigned after weeks of criticism over questionable use of luxury suites. This comes just hours after the chair of the authority announced her resignation.

KARE-TV reports Ted Mondale, CEO of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, joined Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen in resigning Thursday.

 A recent legislative audit found that nearly half of the tickets for a pair of suites controlled by the Minnesota Sports Facility Authority were issued to friends and family of top officials. The authority officially banned the practice in December, 2016, and now the woman who has been in charge since the plans for the new stadium were announced is stepping down. 

Facing pressure from lawmakers in St. Paul, Kelm-Helgen announced her resignation Thursday morning in a letter in which she said it was "in public interest" to step down. She went on to say, "If I could go back and start over again, MSFA would have had a public discussion on the use of the suites and forbid the use of them by family and friends from the start."

Mondale said in a statement, "I am proud to have had the opportunity to have worked with them all. I feel good about my work, but it is time to move on."

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Preston Trout Days doesn't let weather rain on their parade

    Preston Trout Days doesn't let weather rain on their parade

    The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.

    More >>

    The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.

    More >>

  • Free Health Clinic at Heintz Center for people in need

    Free Health Clinic at Heintz Center for people in need

    The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs. 

    More >>

    The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs. 

    More >>

  • It's daddy and daughter date night at first-ever Longfellow Elementary Father/Daughter Dance

    It's daddy and daughter date night at first-ever Longfellow Elementary Father/Daughter Dance

    A father/daughter duo gets a photo snapped before the first-ever Longfellow Elementary Father Daughter Dance.A father/daughter duo gets a photo snapped before the first-ever Longfellow Elementary Father Daughter Dance.

    There's no bond in the world quite like that of the bond between a father and his daughter. Recognizing this, Longfellow Elementary School in Rochester put on its first ever father-daughter dance on Friday evening. It was certainly a special night, as daddies and daughters got to have their own little "date night". Put on by the Longfellow PTA, the dance was an opportunity to give girls a chance to spend a night out with dad. Donning their evening best, upon arrival the ...

    More >>

    There's no bond in the world quite like that of the bond between a father and his daughter. Recognizing this, Longfellow Elementary School in Rochester put on its first ever father-daughter dance on Friday evening. It was certainly a special night, as daddies and daughters got to have their own little "date night". Put on by the Longfellow PTA, the dance was an opportunity to give girls a chance to spend a night out with dad. Donning their evening best, upon arrival the ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.