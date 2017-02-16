Minnesota Sports Facility Authority CEO and chair step down

The CEO of the authority that oversees U.S. Bank Stadium has resigned after weeks of criticism over questionable use of luxury suites. This comes just hours after the chair of the authority announced her resignation.

KARE-TV reports Ted Mondale, CEO of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, joined Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen in resigning Thursday.

A recent legislative audit found that nearly half of the tickets for a pair of suites controlled by the Minnesota Sports Facility Authority were issued to friends and family of top officials. The authority officially banned the practice in December, 2016, and now the woman who has been in charge since the plans for the new stadium were announced is stepping down.

Facing pressure from lawmakers in St. Paul, Kelm-Helgen announced her resignation Thursday morning in a letter in which she said it was "in public interest" to step down. She went on to say, "If I could go back and start over again, MSFA would have had a public discussion on the use of the suites and forbid the use of them by family and friends from the start."

Mondale said in a statement, "I am proud to have had the opportunity to have worked with them all. I feel good about my work, but it is time to move on."