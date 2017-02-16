SocialICE gets underway Thursday, despite warm temperatures

After a week-long wait to see how the Rochester Downtown Alliance will pull off SocialICE with warm temperatures moving into the area, the annual ice bar event gets underway Thursday.

Ice carvers were busy working on their sculptures Wednesday. Each bar, presented by a local establishment, will have its own signature drink and theme. There will also be music, lighting effects, beer and wine.

One bar will be chosen as the winner and be guaranteed a spot in next year's event.

New this year will be a SocialICE Wall of Ice. Carvers will make sculptures out of a wall of ice 8 feet tall and 15 feet wide.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.