Throwback Thursday- Carson Pirie Scott store opens in Rochester

The Miracle Mile Shopping Center has been in the news lately as plans are in the works for its redevelopment, but change is nothing new for this shopping center.

The north end where the HOM Furniture store now sits was once home to the Carson Pirie Scott store, pictured here shortly after it opened in 1988 in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.

This location is no longer open, but Rochester still has a Herberger's at Apache Mall, which is part of the same parent company.

Prior to this, the buildings original long-time occupant was Donaldson's Department Store, which opened in 1953.

