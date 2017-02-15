Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy hosts annual multicultural f - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy hosts annual multicultural family heritage event

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

An annual event at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy gives students a chance to share their heritage with their classmates.

Roughly 80 students make up the school and at Wednesday's multi-cultural event, 20 different countries were represented.

Students and their family members set up tables with items from their home country, items that mean a lot to their family and culture, in general.

This event is pure, authentic, cultural learning, at its finest.

"We hope the students will see everybody at the school and understand that we have differences and embrace those differences. And celebrate different cultures and become world citizens when they grow up,” said Suzanne Brady, President of the PTO at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy, who also helped put on the event.

And what's an event without food?

Each family brought in special foods from their country for everyone to try.

