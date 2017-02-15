Freeborn County restricting vehicle use on lakes due to warm temperatures

The recent warmer temperatures are causing one Minnesota county to enforce vehicle restrictions on lakes.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said there are still some ice houses on some of the lakes and he "strongly urges owners to consider pulling them off the lakes as soon as possible." The reason is because the ice on the lakes is getting dangerously thin.

Until further notice, the use of automobiles and pickups are not allowed on any lake or body of water in Freeborn County. However, ATVs are still allowed.

Sheriff Freitag is asking for people to be careful and check ice thicknesses along your route.