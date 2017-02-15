American Girl to release first boy character doll

There are two new American Girl dolls set to be released this week, and one is a boy.

His name is Logan Everett and he's American Girl's very first boy character doll. He's a drummer and his accessory is a drum set.

Logan plays alongside his female singer-songwriter friend Tenney Grant, who is also a new character.

Both dolls will be released Thursday.

American Girl says it plans to launch a wide range of dolls this year, many of whom embrace diverse backgrounds, experiences and personalities.