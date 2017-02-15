Trump: Open to one-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he may be open to the idea of a one-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The president said he would support the peace agreement Israel and Palestinians "like the best" during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It's a shift in decades of American foreign policy. For many years the united States has insisted that at the end of Israeli Palestinian negotiations there be some sort of Palestinian state.

Wednesday, President Trump effectively took that off the table, saying it's not a prerequisite, the U.S. isn't holding to that principle and that there could be a one state solution.

"I can live with either one. I thought for awhile two state looked like the easier of the two honestly but if Bibi and the Palestinians and Israel are happy, I'm happy with one they like the best," said Trump.

A one state solution is something the Palestinians say they do not accept. They are still insisting on statehood, or if they say they are part of a larger state, they want full voting rights.