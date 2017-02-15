Super Bowl Host Committee celebrates breakfast at Rochester school

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee celebrated breakfast and its importance to kids starting the school day right in Rochester Wednesday morning.

The committee kicked off its statewide Super School Breakfast program at Willow Creek Middle School - the first of 52 schools around the state to receive a $10,000 grant to go toward equipment and infrastructure needed to enhance the breakfast program for students.

The school's principal said the money will help fuel the expansion of the their growing breakfast program.

"We started serving breakfast a couple years ago and we've increased our breakfast by hundreds. A lot of our kids eat breakfast every single day, and we open up our classrooms so students can grab their breakfast and go to their advisories in the morning. So it makes for a really great way to start their day," said Principal Nancy Denzer.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz, Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and some of the Willow Creek students raised a carton of milk in a toast to celebrate.

The campaign is a partnership with the NFL's Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Midwest Dairy Council.

The Host Committee said Rochester was an easy choice to kick off the campaign because the district leads the state in offering breakfasts for kids; however, according to the Food Action Research Council, Minnesota is 44th out of 50 states in offering school breakfasts.

The Super Bowl Host Committee will also be at SocialICE this weekend, where attendees can meet Vikings Linebacker Chad Greenway.