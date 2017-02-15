Rochester 4th graders learn about clowns and kindness

In one Rochester elementary school classroom, the teacher is known as the class clown!

Lori Walske has been dressing up as Miss Giggles the clown each year for her 4th grade class at Bamber Valley Elementary for years. She puts on her clown outfit, makeup and wig, and teaches her students about clowns, educating them on types of clowns and rules clowns follow.

But it's not all clown talk. Walske's students were working on kindness posters Tuesday as part of Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Walske said clowns have been seen in a bad light lately, but she thinks it's important that kids love them.

"Clowns run on hugs," Walske said. "And every time I go down the hallways and kids are giving me hugs and giving me the bright genuine smiles I really love that."