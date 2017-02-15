UPDATE: Less ice on Lake Pepin than in previous years, says Army Corps of Engineers

Crew members with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District say there was less ice on Lake Pepin than in previous years when they began taking their annual measurements on Wednesday.

Starting at around 8:15 a.m. at Camp Lacupolis, crew members rode an airboat to various points of the lake and used an auger to drill through the ice. They then measured the thickness of the ice through the holes.

They said the thickest ice measured 17 inches, located about 1 mile southeast of Lake City. But that quickly changed just 3 miles north of Lake City, where the crew encountered open water.

Crew members said this is the least amount of ice they've seen on the lake in the last few years.

There was also a lack of snow on the ice, causing a bumpy ride for the crew. The vibrations damaged an exhaust pipe on the airboat.

The crew plans to return to Lake Pepin every week or two to take additional measurements. The navigation industry will then use the data to decide when it's safe to break through the ice and begin the navigation season.

Last year, Motor Vessel Ronald Wagonblast was the first tow that passed through Lake Pepin to reach St. Paul, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers She arrived on March 13. The average opening date of the navigation season in St. Paul is March 24 over the past decade.

To view this year's ice survey data and measurements from previous years, CLICK HERE.

PREVIOUS STORY

The United States Army Corps of Engineers will hit the ice with an airboat and auger off the shores of Frontenac Wednesday to take ice measurements on Lake Pepin. It's a sign that shipping season is not too far away on the Mississippi River.

Measurements are taken weekly or biweekly on Lake Pepin each year because the slower river current makes it the last part of the navigation channel for the ice to break up.

Last year, the Army Corps of Engineers found the ice was between 9 and 20 inches deep across the lake during the first measurement of the season. The first tow to pass through the lake reached St. Paul on March 13. It was an earlier start to the season, as the average over the past decade has been March 24.

We will have a crew at Wednesday's measurements. Look for an update on the NewsCenter.