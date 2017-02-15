The Latest: Lawyers for Minnesota officer want case tossed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Lawyers for a Minnesota police officer who killed a black man during a July traffic stop say the manslaughter case against him should be dismissed.

Attorney Paul Engh told a judge Wednesday that St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez perceived a threat to his life and responded accordingly.

But prosecutor Jeff Paulsen said Philando Castile had the right not to be killed for no good reason. He said the case should proceed to trial because many facts are disputed. Among them, he said, are whether Castile was impaired by marijuana, whether he was reaching for his wallet and whether Yanez saw a gun.

Judge William Leary expects to issue a decision Wednesday afternoon.

Castile's girlfriend was in the car with him and streamed the aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.

6:40 a.m.

A Minnesota judge will hear oral arguments on whether to dismiss the case against the officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a July traffic stop.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter and other counts. His attorneys will argue at Wednesday's hearing that the case should be dismissed. They've said in court papers that Castile was reaching for his gun and the shooting was justified.

Prosecutors disagree. They've filed documents saying issues raised by the defense should be decided by a jury.

Castile, who was black, was killed July 6. The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by his girlfriend. Prosecutors have said the 32-year-old was shot after telling Yanez he was armed. Authorities later discovered Castile was licensed to carry a weapon.