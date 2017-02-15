Rochester girl in need of service dog 'the most courageous perso - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester girl in need of service dog 'the most courageous person I've ever encountered'

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Samaria and her mom, Melissa Samaria and her mom, Melissa
Samaria bringing a donation bin to Hy-Vee Samaria bringing a donation bin to Hy-Vee
Samaria at the hospital (Credit: Gerads family) Samaria at the hospital (Credit: Gerads family)
Samaria working the KTTC camera Samaria working the KTTC camera
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester family is raising money to get a service dog for its 7-year-old daughter, who suffers from brain disorders, epilepsy, and a long list of other conditions.

When 7-year-old Samaria Gerads was born, she was not breathing and needed to be resuscitated.

"I told my husband to take the camera and go get pictures of our baby if that's going to be the only thing I knew of her," recalled Samaria's mother, Melissa Gerads.

When Samaria was just 2 years old, she suffered from status epilepticus, a condition that causes a string of epileptic seizures without the victim recovering in between. She was rushed to the ER and nearly lost her life.

"The doctor asked me to sign a paper to administer a drug that would end her seizures, but could end her heart, could end her life, and I had to make a decision," said Melissa.

Fortunately, the drug did work. And shortly after, doctors diagnosed Samaria with polymicrogyria and pachygyria (abnormal development of the brain). The conditions cause Samaria to suffer from epilepsy.

"A few forms of it. And it's not going to be cured. It's not going to go away," explained Melissa.

Samaria is also battling autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, sensory processing disorder, dysarthria (speech disorder), as well as sight, memory and coordination issues.

"We have a very strict routine," said Melissa. "We do our medication and we get ready for the day, like school, and just get all set for everything, because it takes her 10 times longer to do anything than typical kids."

To help her live a better life, Samaria's parents are working to get her a service dog. Samaria has qualified to receive one through 4 Paws For Ability. But training a service dog costs between $40,000 to $60,000, the nonprofit organization said. Samaria's family has to pay $17,000 while 4 Paws for Ability covers the rest.

The service dog will be able to detect seizures based on changes to Samaria's scent. The dog can then alert Samaria's parents, and even retrieve a magnet that will stimulate a device implanted in Samaria's chest to stop the seizure.

In addition, the dog will be able to help Samaria with her balance and safety, and can provide a sense of security.

"To me, it's completely worth it. It gives us peace of mind and it gives her more freedom and confidence," said Melissa. "We'll make it work."

To raise the $17,000 for the service dog, Samaria and her family are collecting new and gently used shoes. Donation boxes can be found at the following Rochester locations:

Hy-Vee at 500 37th St. NW;
J.E.T.S. Gymnastics at 2440 Clare Ln. NE;
Children's Exchange at 1249 Marion Rd. SE.

In addition, monetary donations can be online at Samaria's FirstGiving page.

Plus, donations can be made at an upcoming disc golf tournament and fundraiser. The event will be held at Bear Cave Park (800 10th St. NW in Stewartville) on Sunday, May 7. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the event will begin at 10:30 a.m. The entry fee is $20. The tournament will feature a raffle, silent auction and prizes.

Samaria's parents hope to have the money raised by her birthday on May 13. Once the payment is made, the service dog will go through two years of training. The family will have to take some classes as well.

"[Samaria] is the most courageous and strong person I've ever encountered in my life," said Melissa. "And she just shrugs off like, 'Yeah, this is me. Everybody's got something.' She's great."

Samaria has a 4-year-old sister and two brothers, ages 13 and 14. 

For more information on how you can help, contact Melissa at gerads.melissa@yahoo.com or 507-261-2275.

