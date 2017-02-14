Busy night for romantic Valentine's Day dinners - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Busy night for romantic Valentine's Day dinners

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The folks over at Terza were aiming to make Valentine's Day night extra special for everyone who was coming in.

The restaurant offered a special Valentine's themed menu. They also had romance movie inspired cocktails, like Sleepless in Seattle and Chocolat.

The restaurant even opened up the rooftop area as the main dining area to give people a view of Rochester as they ate.

And it was all to help people make memorable moments.

"I think it's because it's special for people," said Terza General Manager Bruce Paine. "We're in the business of being available when guests want to create a memorable moment so we gotta execute that and build trust."

Terza employees said Valentine's Day was one of their busiest nights of the year, and they were busy almost nonstop for three hours.


 

