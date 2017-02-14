Neighbor: Amish buggy driver remains at Saint Marys with seriou - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Neighbor: Amish buggy driver remains at Saint Marys with serious head injury

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
NEAR MCINTIRE, Iowa (KTTC) -

The rural community of McIntire, Iowa is rallying around an Amish family involved in a tragic crash Sunday night.

The Petersheim family--Father, Mother and five children--were riding in their horse-drawn buggy about 9:40 p.m. Sunday when they were rear-ended by a car on Mitchell County Road A-23.  A neighbor says they were only a few hundred feet from their driveway when it happened.

Debris from the crash was on the road the next day and in the ditches beside the road.  And among the debris, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver said investigators found the buggy's orange-and-red safety triangle which warns other drivers of a slow-moving vehicle.

The father, Ura Petersheim, 47, was airlifted by Mayo One to Saint Marys in Rochester in critical condition.  The neighbor, who preferred not to be named, said he has a severe head injury and is heavily sedated.

The neighbor said a son, Henry, was also taken to Saint Marys Sunday with a severe concussion but was released Monday and was back home Monday night.  Mrs. Petersheim reportedly suffered broken ribs from the collision but was also home Monday night after being treated at Mitchell County Regional Hospital in Osage.  There's no word about the condition of the other four children in the family, who also were taken to Osage for treatment.

"Ura has several brothers in the area, and there are a lot of boys in the family," said the neighbor.  He predicted they will all be there to help the Petersheim family with farm work or family needs. 

Sheriff Beaver said the impact of the collision separated the horse from the buggy, and the horse ran home to the family farm nearby after the crash.  There's no word if the horse was injured in any way from the impact of the collision.

The sheriff said Monday that investigators planned soon to interview the driver of the car, a 34-year-old man from Toeterville, Iowa, to determine how it happened.  Sheriff Beaver said five other agencies assisted at the scene, the Iowa State Patrol, Riceville Ambulance Service, Osage Ambulance Service, St. Ansgar First Responders, and the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

