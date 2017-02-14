Neighbor: Amish buggy driver remains at Saint Marys with serious head injury

Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in our viewing area Wednesday night, within a span of three hours. Both tornadoes clocked in with speeds reaching up to 65 miles per hour. The twisters touched in Plainview (at roughly 4:29 p.m.) and Elgin (at roughly 7:35 p.m.) and wreaked havoc on anything in their pathways. Though the tornadoes in both towns only lasted about one minute each, if you take a look around at the route of each storm, it's clear da...
On Wednesday evening, we received several reports of high winds in the Plainview area ripping trees from the ground. We headed over to the town to take a look ourselves. After talking with community members, it became pretty clear: this storm left Planview residents scratching their heads. Residents said the storm came and went in a matter of seconds, leaving behind a trail of destruction for whatever came in its path. And, as previously mentioned, it went just as quick as it came...
Medics take at least two people, including a child, to the hospital after a crash on Highway 52 South.
Mayor Ardell Brede joked that with about 500 people living at the Homestead at Rochester, they might be getting their own zip-code soon. Staff say this is probably the last expansion they'll be seeing though. They're referring to this growth as the Moors, Bridgemoor, Brookemoor and Bellemoor. This will be adding 48 apartments for independent living, 30 for supported living and 32 for memory support living.
A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.
Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.
