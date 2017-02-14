Olmsted County receives grant for mobile playground from Super Bowl host committee

In the lead-up to next February's big game, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund is giving money to help Minnesota's kids become more active.

Olmsted County Public Health Services received a more than $52,000 grant Tuesday afternoon at McQuillan Fields.

The money from the grant will go towards creating a mobile playground loaded with interactive games and equipment that will travel to parks, schools, and churches year-round. OCPHS, Rochester Parks and Recreation, and other youth serving agencies are collaborating to make this playground a reality.

The Legacy Fund is all about making all Minnesotans feel like they're a part of the big game.

"It's really important that this is the Minnesota Super Bowl. It's not the Minneapolis Super Bowl, it's not the Twin Cities Super Bowl. Through this Legacy program, we want to engage as many kids and families as possible so that they can really feel a part of the action," said Dana Nelson of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

The host committee has a couple other initiatives in Rochester this week.

They're announcing the Super School Breakfast at Willow Creek Middle School Wednesday morning, then they'll have a booth at SocialICE this weekend where you can meet Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway.