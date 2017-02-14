Preparations underway to keep SocialICE from becoming Social Slush

One of the big social events of the season gets underway Thursday, and SocialICE organizers are preparing for forecasts of near record warmth.

The temperatures will not put a stop to the annual winter festivities. Organizers have a plan in place to protect the ice carvings and seven uniquely designed ice bars that draw hundreds of people to the three-day event.

Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jenna Bowman shared the plan to keep SocialICE from becoming Social Slush.

"We are expecting to see lows a little lower than they were last year which should hopefully really refreeze and keep the sculptures lasting longer. We have made some alterations a little change in position with some of the ice sculptures or bars to help keep them out of the sun. And then there is dry ice being used as well as foam to protect those ice sculptures and bars from the sun," said Bowman.

Bowman said even if the ice does melt, the music will continue and the specialty drinks will still be available.

SocialICE will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information on SocialICE, click here.

