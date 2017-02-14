RCTC campus roads renamed - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RCTC campus roads renamed

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Street names on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College are changing Tuesday. 

The renaming comes as the school completes an overhaul in branding, distancing itself from the University Center-Rochester label. 

UCR Parkway SE will now be known as College Parkway SE, UCR Drive SE will be College Drive SE and UCR Place SE will be Stadium View Place SE. 

RCTC and Winona State University retired the UCR brand after the 2015-'16 school year. 

The college has received approval from the Rochester City Council to make the changes. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.