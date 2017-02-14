RCTC campus roads renamed

Street names on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College are changing Tuesday.

The renaming comes as the school completes an overhaul in branding, distancing itself from the University Center-Rochester label.

UCR Parkway SE will now be known as College Parkway SE, UCR Drive SE will be College Drive SE and UCR Place SE will be Stadium View Place SE.

RCTC and Winona State University retired the UCR brand after the 2015-'16 school year.

The college has received approval from the Rochester City Council to make the changes.