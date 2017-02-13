Athlete of the week - Grant Reeves

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Grant Reeves has no secret formula for success in the pool.

"There's not that much other than just hard work," he said.

Once in the water, Reeves is a workaholic. In this weekend's Big Nine Conference meet, the sophomore swam on Mayo's 200 yard medley relay championship team.

"It started everything off," Mayo head coach Ted Dow said. "I really don't think we had a bad swim all day."

He followed that race with an individual championship in the 100 yard backstroke, for his second year in a row.

Last year, Reeves set five new team records in the backstroke, all while recovering from a fractured bone in his back.

"His stroke technique is so phenomenal, he gets so much out of every pull and every kick and he just propels himself so strong in that event," Dow said.

Reeves winning backstroke time was 52 seconds, but he still hopes to shave off a bit more time for the Section 1AA meet.

"I would like to be down to 50 seconds because that's an All-American time," he said. "Then, colleges will be much more interested [in me]."

Reeves has his goggles fixed on helping Mayo win their first Section 1AA title since 1979, and he wants win it for his captains.

"I'm just thinking more and more about how I want to win it for Franco [Lanzino] and Sam [Johnson] and Jared [Baudoin] and people like that," Reeves said. "I just love this team."