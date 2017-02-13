7 Amish family members hurt in northern Iowa after car crashed into carriage

A car crashed into an Amish carriage in northern Iowa Sunday night, sending seven family members to area hospitals.

According to Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver, the carriage was traveling on County Road A-23, about 2 miles west of McIntire, when it was rear-ended by a Hyundai. The 911 call came at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Although investigators have yet to determine how fast the car was traveling when the crash occurred, the speed limit in the area is 55 mph, the sheriff said.

"The debris field from the impact of the motor vehicle into the carriage just set it into the -- not only onto the roadway, but pieces into the road ditch," said Sheriff Beaver.

The driver of the carriage, 47-year-old Ura Petersheim, of rural McIntire, was in critical condition when he was airlifted by Mayo One, Sheriff Beaver said.

Meanwhile, the six passengers in the carriage were taken to Mitchell County Regional Hospital in Osage. But their conditions were unknown as of Monday night.

It appeared all seven victims in the carriage were members of a family and Petersheim was the father, Sheriff Beaver said. Children were among the victims.

"Well, you certainly, you know, really feel for the family. You're sad. You're hopeful that they're all going to turn out OK," said the sheriff.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Hyundai, a 34-year-old man from Toeterville, was not taken to a hospital, said the sheriff. For now, it's too early to talk about charges because what led up to the crash remains under investigation. Deputies plan to interview the car's driver in the coming days.

"And you also feel the driver that struck them. Regardless of the consequences that led up to the crash, everybody involved is a victim," Sheriff Beaver said. "You just hope and pray that everybody heals and can get on with their lives."

Sheriff Beaver added that the horse pulling the carriage survived the crash and made it home. The sheriff also said a slow-moving vehicle sign was found at the scene.