Rochester Public Schools teams up with Random Acts of Kindness to help struggling families

Curiosity, naivety, and kindness are three traits a lot of children possess before they grow up. But one thing us big kids should never lose is our kindness.

'Random Acts of Kindness Week' is February 12th through 18th, and one non-profit organization hopes to spread as much kindness as possible.

Random Acts of Kindness has one goal: to make kindness the standard in every aspect of life. The non-profit has been inspiring people from Denver, Colorado since 1995. They receive their funding through a private endowment, making them unable to accept donations from public or private donors.

"They actually reached out to us a couple weeks ago and wanted to do a fundraising to help pay for some of the unpaid lunch accounts our students had," said Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz."Food is kind of a basic need we all have, and I think this will go a long ways with that."

Together, they hope to raise $50,000 to help struggling families cover any unpaid school lunches. "We kind of came together and thought $50,00 would be a good number to strive for and would go a long ways if we met it," said Muñoz.

According to Muñoz, Rochester Public Schools does not keep kids from eating lunch if they do not have the money. If a student does not have the proper funds in their account, RPS still serves them lunch.

"It's something we have called a 9-step process. We work with families, reach out to them, and make them aware that they need to have money in their account. We offer to work with them. Some of them we put on a payment plan."

The school district currently has a variety of things they try to help families out with, but sometimes that is not enough. "Random Acts of Kindness will relay help to those families that we are not able to support right now," Muñoz said.

The money raised will help kids from kindergarten to twelfth grade in all of Rochester's public schools.

Superintendent Muñoz said it will help defray the costs some students build up without having money in their account to pay for their lunch.

"It's not that families don't want to pay. They just have a lot of things enter their life they don't plan for, and what more powerful message than people in the community want to support you during this time? I think that sends a strong message."

The school will accept donations until February 18th. "When times are tough it's nice to know that people are there to support you."

Muñoz told us any extra money the district receives will go into a separate account where it will be used for future outstanding lunch balances.

If you would like to donate, click here.