Mild weather ahead could mean the end of ice fishing season in southeast Minnesota

Although we've had some milder than normal weather lately, it's still peak ice fishing season in Minnesota.

The fish are hungry and they're biting hard.

"I've probably caught 25 or more and I've caught maybe six keepers. I've just been catch-and-release," said ice fisherman Tim Bramble.

Just in the same spot?

"Yup, in the same spot. I've been here all morning," said Bramble.

Folks were out on the reservoir at Chester Woods Park on Monday. The ice is still thick enough there for safe fishing.

"They had about 14 to 15 inches of ice and they're fishing probably over 20 feet of water," said Chester Woods Park manager Tom Eckdahl.

Temperatures this week could be as high as 25 degrees above normal and this kind of warmth could melt lots of ice.

Officials at Chester Woods do not have specific guidelines for when people should stay off the ice. They just want the fishermen to be smart.

"We try not to get into that position. Really, people have to make that decision themselves. We would like to say that four inches is a bare minimum that you'd want to be out on the water," said Eckdahl.

Anglers can see that the end of the season might be upon us, so they're getting out on the ice while they can.

"I got a feeling it's gonna be the end of it. When the ice starts going away and pulling away from the shore. Because the forecast sounds like it's gonna be real warm," said Bramble.

Permanent ice houses must be removed from lakes in southern Minnesota by March 7th, so once the ice starts getting thinner, there may not be another opportunity to set up the rods and reels until next winter.

Due to the expected mild temperatures ahead, the Take A Kid Ice Fishing event scheduled for Saturday at Chester Woods has been canceled. That event is normally the largest gathering of ice fishermen at the park all year long.