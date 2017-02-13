Funeral plans set for Austin fire victim, son released from hospital

A man who tried to save his father from a house fire near Austin last week is out of the hospital.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin said Dakota Langan, 19, has been released after receiving treatment for a hand injury from punching through the window to escape a fire at his home on 29th Avenue SW Thursday.

Investigators believe Dakota was trying to save his father, Michael Langan, 58, but firefighters found him dead in the kitchen.

Michael's funeral has been set for 1 p.m. Friday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Austin. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.