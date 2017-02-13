2017 Polar Plunge breaks records

Authorities are on the scene of wind damage to trees and buildings in Plainview, with eyewitnesses say what appeared to be a tornado came out of the clouds and left its mark shortly before 5 p.m. Jesse Roemer took a photo of the twister out his car window as he was heading home near Plainview about 4:45 p.m.More >>
In 1977, Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff Jack Dean Werner was shot in the chest shot during a routine traffic stop. He tried to stop a suspect for erratic driving at the south parking lot of Apache mall. The man who shot him fled the scene in his squad car.More >>
On Wednesday evening, we received several reports of high winds in the Plainview area ripping trees from the ground. We headed over to the town to take a look ourselves. After talking with community members, it became pretty clear: this storm left Planview residents scratching their heads. Residents said the storm came and went in a matter of seconds, leaving behind a trail of destruction for whatever came in its path. And, as previously mentioned, it went just as quick as it came...More >>
Real ID passes with bipartisan support, in the House 120 to 11 and Senate 57 to 8. Now, many law makers are saying it's about time.More >>
Medics take at least two people, including a child, to the hospital after a crash on Highway 52 South.More >>
It's a busy day of cleanup for a family near Kenyon after Tuesday night's storm. Gene Bang did not expect the winds to be so strong.More >>
Wednesday morning Mayo Clinic hosted an event to honor their nurses in celebration of Nurse Appreciation Week. The event took place at Phillips Hall.More >>
A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.More >>
A local childcare organization has authored a proposal that is making its way through legislature. With the looming deadline, the group is really pushing for this to pass.More >>
After nearly half a century of operation, the Fillmore County Jail in Preston is showing its age. So the Sheriff's Office is working with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) to determine the need for improvements.More >>
A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester. Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.More >>
Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water.More >>
It's a busy day of cleanup for a family near Kenyon after Tuesday night's storm. Gene Bang did not expect the winds to be so strong.More >>
A local childcare organization has authored a proposal that is making its way through legislature. With the looming deadline, the group is really pushing for this to pass.More >>
