2017 Polar Plunge breaks records

It was a record breaking weekend for the Polar Plunge in Rochester.

Organizers said 1,100 people took the plunge into icy waters at Foster Arend Beach this year, compared to 945 participants last year.

The event is presented by local law enforcement each year and raises funds for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Participants raised more than $262,000 this year, which tops last year's total of $250,000.

The Polar Plunge has brought in more than $2 million for the Special Olympics since it began 16 years ago.