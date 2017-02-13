Verizon goes unlimited with new plan - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Verizon is bringing back an unlimited data plan for the first time in more than five years. 

Facing increasing competition from wireless carriers, Verizon is now offering unlimited data plans. 

Customers can keep their current plans or opt for an $80 monthly plan, for a single line, with unlimited data, talk and text. Families can pay $45 per line for four lines. 

Sprint just launched its own plan last week. 

