Police investigating SE Rochester baseball bat assault

Police are searching for two men who hit another man multiple times with a baseball bat.

Rochester Police said a 36-year-old man was visiting a home on the 200 block of 11th Avenue SE, when two men burst through the side doors and into the living room with a baseball bat at 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was hit in the arm, head and back with the baseball bat before he was able to escape by running upstairs.

Police said it appears the victim was targeted, but it's unclear why.

The assailants fled in a white Pontiac Grand Am.

Both suspects were white men in their 30s. The man with an aluminum bat was about 5'8" tall, weighed about 200 pounds and was wearing an orange stocking cap. The other was 5'6" tall, weighed about 170 pounds and wearing all black, including a ski mask.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.