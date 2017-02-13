Teenager threatened at gunpoint in SW Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Teenager threatened at gunpoint in SW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester teenager said he was threatened at gunpoint early Saturday morning. 

Rochester police said officers were called to a mobile home park off of Willow Ridge Drive SW around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.  A 17-year-old boy told officers he was leaving the area, when a man came up to his driver's side door and held a gun to his head. 

The teen said the man holding the gun showed him the bullets to prove it was loaded, and demanded to know his name. The man threatened to kill the boy if he called police. 

The teen said he may have been stopped because a friend had squealed his tires when he drive away a short time earlier. The teenager thought the man might have believed he was the one responsible for the noise. 

