Woman injured after crashing into NW Rochester roundabout

A woman was taken to the hospital after failing to turn at a northwest Rochester roundabout Monday morning.

Rochester Police said the woman was eastbound on Valleyhigh Road NW, and somehow missed the roundabout at 50th Avenue NW as she approached it around 10:30 a.m.

The woman crashed her car into the roundabout. Officers on the scene said the vehicle flew about 30 yards before landing in the median east of the roundabout.

The woman was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.