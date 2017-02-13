Car sold in Rochester with 50 pounds of marijuana inside

A man who purchased a car in Rochester got more than he bargained for after police found 50 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

Rochester Police said officers from St. Paul alerted them Saturday morning to the vehicle that was part of a shipment from Mexico to the Twin Cities. St. Paul Police said they believed two cars with marijuana in their trunks part of a shipment sent to St. Paul on a train, then distributed to other locations in the Midwest. One of the cars was sent to Rochester Ford.

When Rochester Police went to the car dealer, they learned the vehicle had been sold to an 87-year-old man. Officers contacted the man, who then brought the vehicle back to the dealership. Police found 50 pounds of marijuana inside the trunk, in place of the spare tire.

Police said they believe something in the operation went wrong, and that the drugs were never intended to make it as far as the dealership. Instead, police believe someone was supposed to intercept the drugs earlier.

No arrests have been made at this time.