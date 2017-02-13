Police: Rochester man was selling marijuana from Colorado

A Rochester man was arrested after a search of his apartment found marijuana shipped from Colorado.

Rochester Police said a U.S. postal inspector contacted law enforcement about some packages that were delivered in the past couple of weeks. The inspector suspected drugs were sent in the packages, which were all shipped from Colorado to 1911 Viking Dr. NW, Apt. 39.

Police found that the person living at that apartment, David Baca, 30, was advertising marijuana for sale on Facebook.

Officers carried out a search warrant Friday afternoon and found a package containing 50 grams of marijuana shipped from Colorado.

Baca was arrested and faces a 5th degree marijuana sales charge.