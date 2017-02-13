Community members can voice concerns to Rochester leaders at town hall

A town hall meeting will give people the chance to share any concerns with community leaders in Rochester Monday night.

Rochester for Justice has organized the "Lift Every Voice" event, which organizers said is in response to community concerns about "the state of our government going forward."

Members of the Rochester City Council and School Board will be in attendance to answer questions, along with Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede.

The town hall will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Club, located at 917 15th Ave. SE. Free childcare will be provided.