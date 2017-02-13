Throwback Thursday - A Snowy Rochester Street

Several inches of snow already on the ground with the snow still falling, as an unlucky pedestrian crosses the street with hands firmly in pockets.

That's the scene in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.

This view of 1st Street SW at Broadway, taken nearly 60 years ago, is no longer possible, as the intersection is now blocked off by the University of Rochester Minnesota and the Shops at University Square.

The only thing recognizable is the familiar marquee of the Chateau Theatre!

If cars parked outside the Chateau Theatre now, like they are in this photo, they'd be blocking the pedestrian walkway of Peace Plaza.

Possibly the only thing that hasn't changed in this scene is the weather.

