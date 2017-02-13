Pedestrian struck by pickup in Kasson - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Pedestrian struck by pickup in Kasson

Posted:
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Kasson Sunday. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nicholas Schmitz, 34 of Albert Lea, was eastbound in his GMC Sierra at 7:18 p.m.. He turned onto southbound Highway 57 and struck a pedestrian. 

The pedestrian, Brian Hanson, 33 of Kasson, was taken to Mayo Clinic - St. Marys with non life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and released. The State Patrol reports Hanson had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. 

Schmitz and his passenger were uninjured.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Kasson Police Department, Dodge Center Ambulance and Kasson First Responders all assisted on the scene. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.