Pedestrian struck by pickup in Kasson

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Kasson Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nicholas Schmitz, 34 of Albert Lea, was eastbound in his GMC Sierra at 7:18 p.m.. He turned onto southbound Highway 57 and struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Brian Hanson, 33 of Kasson, was taken to Mayo Clinic - St. Marys with non life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and released. The State Patrol reports Hanson had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Schmitz and his passenger were uninjured.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Kasson Police Department, Dodge Center Ambulance and Kasson First Responders all assisted on the scene.