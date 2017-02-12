Rochester Area Builders, Inc. wraps up 38th annual Home Show

The 38th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 200 exhibitors were on hand at Mayo Civic Center to showcase products, offer demos and seminars, and more. The goal is to help people decide what home improvement projects they want to do, and allow them to meet the businesses and contractors who will make those projects possible.

"Remodelers, siding, windows, doors -- anything home-improvement-related is what we have here. New technologies, new products, all types of things to see, touch and feel," said John Eischen, executive director of Rochester Area Builders, Inc.

The event began on Friday and ended at 4 p.m. on Sunday.