Pro-life and pro-choice supporters voice their opinions on Planned Parenthood

Are you pro-life or pro-choice? Thousands across the country on both sides of the abortion debate held rallies on Saturday.

One of them even took place in Rochester.

A large crowd gathered early on. Pro-choice supporters had to be directed to a different side of the side-walk to make room for pro-life supporters to also rally for their cause.

The event started in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood Clinic. The march started around noon and wrapped up by 3 p.m.

Those in support of continued funding and healthcare wore pink to show their solidarity, carrying signs that explain why they want planned parenthood to stay open.

On the other end of the side-walk people against Planned Parenthood had their own signs. Instead of chanting, they prayed.

"I think that there is enough money going into Planned Parenthood from individuals that taxpayers do not need to add to that, said Jan Hangsen, a pro-life supporter.

"I don't see it as a vital healthcare facility. There are over 1300 other very comprehensive, readily-available clinics that any woman can go to. We do not need Planned Parenthood to provide those," said pro-life supporter Katherine Letellier.

"We're under threat right now from external sources who want to essentially defund Planned Parenthood, and that in itself is a misnomer. There's no bag of money that the government hands planned Parenthood, we're being reimbursed for services rendered," pro-choice supporter Beth Elliott said.



The dialogue on both the pro-life and pro-choice movements has certainly been revived with the new political climate in our nation.