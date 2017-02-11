Annual Polar Plunge draws thousands for Special Olympics

People and cold water are not two things that typically go together. But on Saturday thousands of people did just that at Foster Arends Park. It was all a part of the annual "Polar Plunge."

As you could guess, it takes a certain kind of person to be willing to take the plunge. "If I wasn't crazy enough to do it, I wouldn't be here," James Loven, a first time Plunger and afflicted with MS, said.

For some people it was the first Plunge, for others it was their 247th. But no matter how many times they have taken the plunge, the reason why they do it is a no-brainier.

"It's simple, it's for the athletes," Macey Tesmer, who completed her 247th plunge, said. "It's an important cause to all of us so we'll raise as much money and awareness for those people as we can."

The Rochester Polar Plunge is organized in part with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Torgerson, a natural leader, does not mind plunging one bit. "This is such a fantastic atmosphere," Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said. "It's so positive and uplifting, it just builds your spirits, it's really almost hard to describe."

It is even more special for those that have someone special in mind.

"I'm here for my cousin Brady Morn, he's a blessing for my family and a blessing to this community," Nick McLaughlin, with Med City Freeze, said.

"It's my cousin Rachel who jumped in with us," Tesmer said.

"I have a daughter who's doing Special Olympics," Loven said. "So me doing this wasn't all for myself I mean she is going to be one of the recipients of it."

Even though it is a polar plunge, no one can be cold with the warm feeling they have inside, but the weather did not hurt either. Saturday was Rochester's warmest day of the year.

"It's basically summer here in Minnesota," McLaughlin said.

"When the weather's like this, it's a breeze," Tesmer said."This is like Florida for us"

"I'm pretty nice, it's really beautiful," Torgerson said. "We gotta thank our weathermen for the beautiful weather today."