Freeborn County makes preparations for next potential disaster

Freeborn County is preparing for for the next potential natural disaster to hit southeastern Minnesota.

A federal act requires an updated multi-hazard mitigation plan every five years, despite there being no current severe weather conditions.

Working on this project with University of Minnesota-Duluth, the Freeborn County Emergency Management says the planning team will create cost effective ways to reduce future losses for the county and surrounding areas.

Freeborn County is vulnerable to a variety of natural disasters like tornadoes, flooding, and wildfires which threaten the loss of life and property.

The plan will also incorporate the concerns and needs of townships, school districts, and participating stakeholders.