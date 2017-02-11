Cannon Falls man dies in accidental shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Cannon Falls man dies in accidental shooting

A Cannon Falls man has died after an accidental shooting while hunting coyotes in North Dakota.

According to the LaMoure County Sheriff, 57-year-old Ron Rechtzigel was hunting in south-eastern part North Dakota when he died Tuesday.

He says Rechtzigel was hunting coyotes with two other men in a field.

The sheriff says the weather was poor, with blowing and drifting snow. He will not report if the victim accidentally shot himself with his own rifle or if one of the other men shot him.

