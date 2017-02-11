Flu spreads throughout Minnesota

Rochester Police are looking for a group of young people who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Rochester man's head. Officers say they may have used BB Guns. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old man, was highly intoxicated when he was shot with either a BB gun or shotgun.More >>
Southeast Minnesota is primed for growth with Destination Medical Center bringing new jobs and other industries on the rise. DMC alone could generate tens of thousands of new jobs and those workers will need a place where they can afford to live comfortably. Monday morning, local leaders met for the Workforce Housing Summit at the Rochester International Event Center.More >>
An argument over religion leads to an assault arrest. Rochester police say 38-year-old Reesins Hayes was taken into custody around 4:30 Friday afternoon.More >>
A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville.More >>
It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.More >>
A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed.More >>
UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.More >>
A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville.More >>
