Flu spreads throughout Minnesota

The Department of Health still considers the flu to be widespread in Minnesota. Now the state is reporting the illness has resulted in the first child death.

The Health Department says 156 people were hospitalized with flu symptoms last week in Minnesota alone. This number is down slightly from the 161 hospitalizations the week prior. So far, 715 people have been hospitalized since the start of flu season.

Last year, there were more than 1,500 reported cases of the flu. This year's numbers are not on track to reach that record level.

The numbers include 77 different outbreaks in school, including 19 last week. Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis even had to close campus on Friday due to members of the student body and staff calling in sick.

With flu season not going any where anytime soon, it's always a good idea to wash your hands whenever you can.