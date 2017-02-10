Republicans introduce bill to solve the affordable housing issue - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Republicans introduce bill to solve the affordable housing issue in Greater Minnesota

Posted:
(KTTC) -

As Rochester and other cities in Greater Minnesota grow, the need for more affordable housing is growing alongside it -- especially for the middle class. Which is why lawmakers in St. Paul are working to solve the affordable housing issue.
    
Two Republican lawmakers, Sen. Michael Goggin (R-Red Wing) and Rep. Rod Hamilton (R-Mountain Lake) introduced a bill on Friday that wold spur the development of workforce housing in Greater Minnesota. The bill would create a 40 percent tax credit as an incentive to encourage developers and local businesses to support the construction of middle-income housing.

Sen. Goggin authored SF 785, and Rep. Hamilton authored HF 1020.

"The lack of available housing for middle-income workers and their families is one of the biggest barriers to economic growth in Greater Minnesota," said Ann Goebel, president of the GMNP. "We thank Sen. Goggin and Rep. Hamilton for introducing legislation that finally provides a solution to this longstanding problem."

The proposal, which the Greater Minnesota Partnership (GMNP) helped develop, is designed to jump start workforce housing development in communities like Rochester, places that are ready and able to grow.

John Eischen of Rochester Area Builders said one of the challenges of providing affordable workforce housing is financing. "In Rochester you're talking about someone who makes $50,000 a year, good paying job, is challenged to find an apartment or home they can afford."

Additionally, the Rochester Area Foundation said the city's middle class is at risk of getting squeezed out with new development, and that new workforce housing is necessary to keep them around.

There are several programs that assist low-income residents in obtaining housing, but many Greater Minnesota residents earn too much money to qualify for them. SF 785/HF 1020 has a restriction on construction costs, but not income - which allows it to efficiently target the construction of housing for individuals who are not served under existing state or federal housing programs.
 

