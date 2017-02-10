Charles City 8th graders raise trout in their classroom

Something truly fishy is going on in Ryan Rahmiller's classroom at Charles City Middle School--but everybody is on board with it, hook line and sinker. Rahmiller's students are raising rainbow trout!

The "Trout in the Classroom" program was started in 2012 by Rahmiller, with help from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Three hundred rainbow trout eggs arrived from Montana and the 8th grade students have been raising the fish for the past few weeks. They are responsible for cleaning the tank and checking the water for correct pH, chloride, nitrate, and temperature levels.

Once the trout grow to about three or four inches long in a couple of months, the students will release the fish into a nearby watershed.

Even though participation in the program isn't for a grade, it could stoke an enthusiasm that will last a lifetime.

"This is an extra thing that might spark an interest. It might end up being a lifelong passion for them. Maybe they're interested in a career in conservation, maybe it's just in recreational fishing, and this will give them a little more background information," said Rahmiller.

In addition to raising the trout, the 22 students meet once a week to learn about the history of trout in Iowa, legislative issues, water quality, and other topics.

Rahmiller also runs the fly fishing club at CCMS, they meet every Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.