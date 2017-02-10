Charles City 8th graders raise trout in their classroom - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Charles City 8th graders raise trout in their classroom

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
Ryan Rahmiller Ryan Rahmiller
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Something truly fishy is going on in Ryan Rahmiller's classroom at Charles City Middle School--but everybody is on board with it, hook line and sinker.  Rahmiller's students are raising rainbow trout!

The "Trout in the Classroom" program was started in 2012 by Rahmiller, with help from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Three hundred rainbow trout eggs arrived from Montana and the 8th grade students have been raising the fish for the past few weeks. They are responsible for cleaning the tank and checking the water for correct pH, chloride, nitrate, and temperature levels.

Once the trout grow to about three or four inches long in a couple of months, the students will release the fish into a nearby watershed.

Even though participation in the program isn't for a grade, it could stoke an enthusiasm that will last a lifetime.

"This is an extra thing that might spark an interest. It might end up being a lifelong passion for them. Maybe they're interested in a career in conservation, maybe it's just in recreational fishing, and this will give them a little more background information," said Rahmiller.

In addition to raising the trout, the 22 students meet once a week to learn about the history of trout in Iowa, legislative issues, water quality, and other topics.

Rahmiller also runs the fly fishing club at CCMS, they meet every Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

  • Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

  • Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

  • Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

  • Rochester church holds fundraiser for little boy suffering from bone cancer

    Rochester church holds fundraiser for little boy suffering from bone cancer

    Hunter Gifford suffers from bone cancerHunter Gifford suffers from bone cancer
    A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.  KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors. The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the even...More >>
    A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.  KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors. The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the even...More >>

  • Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

  • One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

  • Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.