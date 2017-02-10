Senator Amy Klobuchar kicks off two-day, 10-county rural economy - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Senator Amy Klobuchar kicks off two-day, 10-county rural economy tour

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) -

Senator Amy Klobuchar is embarking on a two-day, ten-county rural economy tour.

Starting in none other than Southeast Minnesota, Senator Klobuchar's first stop was Friday afternoon in Claremont.

Senator Klobuchar wants to highlight the importance of using stronger renewable fuel standards (RFS) to decrease dependence on foreign oil, as well as supporting American jobs.

To kickoff the tour, she visited Al-Corn Clean Fuel Ethanol Plant in Claremont.

I joined in on the tour, and learned that importance, firsthand.

Senator Klobuchar discussed with Al-Corn business leaders priorities for the 2018 Farm Bill, and those leaders, in turn, showed us how their ethanol plant will be expanding.

Al-Corn currently produces about 50 million gallons of ethanol per year, but with the expansion will now be producing roughly 130 million gallons of ethanol.

This expansion was made possible by the former Environmental Protection Agency's stronger ethanol standard for 2017, which was released back in November.

Klobuchar said with all the tumult in Washington, this tour comes at a perfect time: The perfect time to visit with the bread and butter of the state.

"People are doing great things and businesses are getting stronger, and this is a great example of that, with this ethanol plant. Energy in Minnesota comes from a lot of places and we really believe that biofuels, you just cant rely on oils, you've gotta have biofuels too," said Senator Klobuchar.

Klobuchar added that with the new administration coming in, she plans to stop at farms and business and make sure people in Washington realize how important rural areas in America are.

Klobuchar went on two other tours on Friday, in Owatonna and Janesville.

She will continue with six more tours Saturday before meeting with Renville residents in Olivia.

