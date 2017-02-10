Barricaded man surrenders to police in Wabasha, evacuated neighb - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Barricaded man surrenders to police in Wabasha, evacuated neighbors go home after explosives scare

Posted: Updated:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
Wabasha firefighters on the scene of explosives scare Wabasha firefighters on the scene of explosives scare
Wabasha police chief gives the all-clear live on KTTC NewsCenter at 6 Wabasha police chief gives the all-clear live on KTTC NewsCenter at 6
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Around 3:15 Friday afternoon, police tried to serve a search warrant at this home in the Hiawatha Mobile Home Park.

The resident wouldn't comply with law enforcement, and then matters were made worse.

"We had information that there could be dangerous weapons inside so we were assisted by Goodhue and Wabasha county [Emergency Response Teams]," Chief Joe Stark, of the Wabasha Police Department, said.

That's when the area was evacuated, and a bomb squad was called in to asses the scene.

According to a neighbor who lived across the street, this is not something they could have expected.

"Well it was really shocking to me because you just don't see that, especially in a small town," Ron Grainer, a neighbor, said.

And he had known the man inside for a long time.

"I have known this guy since he was a kid, my son and him were good friends in school and he was a very nice kid," Grainer said.

After a three-hour standoff, local law enforcement finally made contact.

"He is now currently in jail with no injury to officers or the suspect," Stark said.

They called the all clear at around 6 p.m. and while the area is under investigation, everyone was able to return home with nothing to worry. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Wabasha police have taken a man into custody after a three-hour standoff that caused an explosives scare and prompted a neighborhood evacuation.

Police Chief Joe Stark gave the all-clear live on KTTC at 6 p.m.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad had been mobilized but had not yet arrived when the suspect surrendered to officers.  The man had been holding police and Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies at bay, refusing to come out of his mobile home trailer in the Hiawatha Trailer Court off 7th Street West.

The Goodhue County Emergency Response Team had been in control of the scene.  Wabasha County contributes two officers to the unit. 

No one was hurt in the drama, but about two dozen neighbors who were evacuated were unnerved by what happened.

PREVIOUS STORY:  Some residents of Hiawatha Trailer Court are being evacuated as police and sheriff's deputies surround a mobile home with a man barricaded inside.

The mobile home community is located off 7th Street W in Wabasha.

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh tells KTTC they believe a person is inside a trailer and there might be explosives inside.

Chief Deputy Jim Warren said, it began around 3 p.m. and officers are familiar with the man inside. The Goodhue County Emergency Response Team is on scene and the St. Paul Bomb Squad is on the way.

Newcenter's Francisco Almenara-Dumur will have more tonight at the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

  • Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

  • Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

  • Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

  • Rochester church holds fundraiser for little boy suffering from bone cancer

    Rochester church holds fundraiser for little boy suffering from bone cancer

    Hunter Gifford suffers from bone cancerHunter Gifford suffers from bone cancer
    A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.  KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors. The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the even...More >>
    A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.  KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors. The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the even...More >>

  • Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

  • One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

  • Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.