Barricaded man surrenders to police in Wabasha, evacuated neighbors go home after explosives scare

Wabasha police chief gives the all-clear live on KTTC NewsCenter at 6

Around 3:15 Friday afternoon, police tried to serve a search warrant at this home in the Hiawatha Mobile Home Park.

The resident wouldn't comply with law enforcement, and then matters were made worse.

"We had information that there could be dangerous weapons inside so we were assisted by Goodhue and Wabasha county [Emergency Response Teams]," Chief Joe Stark, of the Wabasha Police Department, said.

That's when the area was evacuated, and a bomb squad was called in to asses the scene.

According to a neighbor who lived across the street, this is not something they could have expected.

"Well it was really shocking to me because you just don't see that, especially in a small town," Ron Grainer, a neighbor, said.

And he had known the man inside for a long time.

"I have known this guy since he was a kid, my son and him were good friends in school and he was a very nice kid," Grainer said.

After a three-hour standoff, local law enforcement finally made contact.

"He is now currently in jail with no injury to officers or the suspect," Stark said.

They called the all clear at around 6 p.m. and while the area is under investigation, everyone was able to return home with nothing to worry.

