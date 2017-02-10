Former lawmakers differ on pay increase - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Former lawmakers differ on pay increase

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Even former Minnesota lawmakers can't agree on whether their old colleagues should make more money.

A newly created citizen commission is weighing whether to raise pay for state legislators for the first time in nearly two decades.

Several former lawmakers said Friday that the stress of juggling a legislative seat with another job is pushing away elected officials.

They're currently paid about $32,000. Former Democratic House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher says the demands of the job warrant about twice that. She says the state could drop daily expense payments to lawmakers.

Former Republican Senate Minority Leader David Hann says the current pay is plenty for a part-time job.

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.  KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors. The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the even...
