Gunshots reported in Fillmore County, man arrested

A Fillmore County man is behind bars after shots were reportedly fired near Pilot Mound overnight.

Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said a resident on Gunflint Road reported hearing gunfire and seeing a dark colored vehicle drive by at 12:49 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after Fillmore County deputies responded to the 31000 block of Gunflint Road, a Winona County deputy made a traffic stop in Winona County. The driver of the car, a 25-year-old St. Charles man, said he had been at the scene on Gunflint Road.

The driver told the deputy a man had taken a shooting stance and shot toward him. Neither he, nor the vehicle had been hit.

Deputies arrested Timothy Kesler, 35, at his home. He is being held on a 2nd degree assault-dangerous weapon charge.

Another man in the residence was arrested on a warrant out of Olmsted County.