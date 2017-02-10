Gunshots reported in Fillmore County, man arrested - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gunshots reported in Fillmore County, man arrested

Posted:
Timothy Kesler Timothy Kesler
NEAR CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Fillmore County man is behind bars after shots were reportedly fired near Pilot Mound overnight. 

Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said a resident on Gunflint Road reported hearing gunfire and seeing a dark colored vehicle drive by at 12:49 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after Fillmore County deputies responded to the 31000 block of Gunflint Road, a Winona County deputy made a traffic stop in Winona County. The driver of the car, a 25-year-old St. Charles man, said he had been at the scene on Gunflint Road. 

The driver told the deputy a man had taken a shooting stance and shot toward him. Neither he, nor the vehicle had been hit. 

Deputies arrested Timothy Kesler, 35, at his home. He is being held on a 2nd degree assault-dangerous weapon charge. 

Another man in the residence was arrested on a warrant out of Olmsted County. 

