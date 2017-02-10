U.S. consumers to shell out $18.2 billion for Valentine's Day

(KTTC/CNN) - People apparently go all out for the upcoming lover's holiday, but after several years of increases, spending will be slightly lower this year.

The National Retail Federation projects U.S. consumers will spend $18.2 billion on their valentines this year. That's less than last year's $19.7 billion.

More than $4 billion of that will be spent on jewelry alone, with another $2 billion on flowers. Consumers are also expected to spend money on cards, clothes and an overall nice evening out on February 14.

The average consumer will shell out about $136.57 this year. Last year was a record high of $146.84.