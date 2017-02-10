Domino's launches wedding registry website

If you're stumped on a gift for an upcoming wedding, and want to go slightly less traditional than fine china, you could consider pizza.

Pizza-loving couples planning to walk down the aisle can now register for pizza as gifts from Domino's.

Domino's launched a wedding registry website allowing wedding guests to purchase cleverly-titled e-gift cards for the happy couple starting at $15.

The newlyweds can then spend each e-gift card they receive on anything on Domino's website.

If a couple isn't registered, you can still give the gift of pizza. You'll just need the bride or groom's email address.

