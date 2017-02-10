Austin Bruins Paint the Rink Pink for cancer research

Fans heading to Friday night's Austin Bruins hockey game Friday night will see a lot of pink.

The annual Paint the Rink Pink game will raise funds for cancer research at the Hormel Institute, as the Bruins take on the Coulee Region Chill at Riverside Arena.

A special cancer tribute video will air throughout the game, and a post game live charity auction will help raise funds for Austin's ongoing Paint the Town Pink fundraiser.

The Bruins have raised nearly $200,000 over the past six years, raising more than $41,000 last year alone.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. Friday.