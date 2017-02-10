Record numbers expected to plunge into icy waters to benefit Special Olympics

Festivities for Rochester's annual Polar Plunge begin Friday, and this year's plunge is already proving to be record-breaking.

More than 1,000 people have registered to jump into the frigid waters at Foster Arend Park Friday and Saturday in support of the 8,200 Special Olympics Minnesota athletes.

Last year was a record breaker for the event, which is put on by local law enforcement. More than 900 plungers took part, and about $243,000 was raised.

The fun begins Friday with the "Too Cool for School" plunge, when schools throughout the area will take part at noon. Festivities continue Saturday with the main event. Opening ceremonies will begin at 1:15 p.m.